Henry County police looking for a person suspected of forgery

Henry County police Forgery suspect
Henry County police Forgery suspect(Henry County police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are searching for a man suspected of forgery.

Last year on July 14, a man deposited a fraudulent check into the ATM at Navy Federal Credit Union on Jonesboro Road.

The suspect was driving a maroon-colored Dodge Charger with a primed area on the front right quarter panel.

The police are asking for the public help to locate the man pictured and report any information to Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2020 murder

