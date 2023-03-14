Henry County police looking for a person suspected of forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are searching for a man suspected of forgery.

Last year on July 14, a man deposited a fraudulent check into the ATM at Navy Federal Credit Union on Jonesboro Road.

The suspect was driving a maroon-colored Dodge Charger with a primed area on the front right quarter panel.

The police are asking for the public help to locate the man pictured and report any information to Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.