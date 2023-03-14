Positively Georgia
Man wanted for questioning arrested in connection to death of Georgia father

BRPD
BRPD(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Tuesday that they have apprehended a person of interest connected to Nathan Millard’s death and disappearance.

45-year-old Derrick Perkins was apprehended by police on Monday without incident, according to a Facebook post.

On Friday, police announced they were attempting to locate Perkins for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, 3 counts of Access Device Fraud, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

It was also announced that Perkins is needed for questioning in the Nathan Millard missing person case investigation.

Perkins is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish for probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn the connection between the married father of five and Derrick Perkins.

Police have not released any further information related to Millard’s disappearance and death.

