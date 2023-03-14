Positively Georgia
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

