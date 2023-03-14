President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden said Monday he has been asked to deliver the eulogy for Jimmy Carter

Biden, according to CNN’s quote of a pool report, revealed the news to supporters during a Rancho Santa Fe, California, fundraiser.

Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only president to hail from the state of Georgia, entered hospice care last month.

Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, and was serving his first term when Carter was elected president in 1976. Biden won the seat by upsetting the favored GOP incumbent J. Caleb Boggs. Democratic pollster Patrick Caddell assisted Biden in his winning campaign, and Caddell would also go on to serve as a consultant in the Carter administration.

Only hours after The Carter Center announced its founder was entering hospice care, Biden issued the following statement:

To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love.



We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2023

Carter was still serving his one term as Georgia governor when Biden was elected to the Senate. He previously served as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967 and governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Exactly three years to the date of his inauguration into the governor’s mansion, Carter announced his candidacy for president of the United States. He would go onto win the Democratic nomination in 1976 and was elected on November 2, narrowly defeating incumbent Republican Gerald Ford.

The first - and still only - president from Georgia capped off the day by walking in the inauguration parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, something never seen from a president following an inauguration.

Carter’s rise to the White House ranks as one of the most unlikely political victories in U.S. history. He was virtually unknown to the country, and campaigned on a promise to never tell a lie.

Carter was inaugurated on January 20, 1977, but would only serve on term in office. He was defeated soundly in the 1980 election by Republican Ronald Reagan.

