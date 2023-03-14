Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Roswell man convicted of child molestation sentenced to 50 years in prison

Luis Alberto Angeles
Luis Alberto Angeles(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell man will serve 50 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.

41-year-old Luis Alberto Angeles was convicted of rape, child molestation, and incest after a young girl accused him of sexually abusing her.

The then-12-year-old girl ran away from home in 2016 and told police that Angeles had abused her between the ages of eight and 11. The girl named specific incidents that happened while her mother was at work during two forensic interviews; the interviews were later used as evidence during Angeles’ trial. Angeles was convicted in February 2022.

Angeles must serve 50 years in prison followed by life on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down all lanes on I-285 south in Smyrna
Gun violence the 'leading cause of premature death' in U.S.
Marquez Wilson with attorney Emily Gilbert
Jailed for four years, Atlanta murder suspect denied investigative resource
NAACP DeKalb County branch calls to reverse ‘protects students’ act’