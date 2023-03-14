Roswell man convicted of child molestation sentenced to 50 years in prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell man will serve 50 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.

41-year-old Luis Alberto Angeles was convicted of rape, child molestation, and incest after a young girl accused him of sexually abusing her.

The then-12-year-old girl ran away from home in 2016 and told police that Angeles had abused her between the ages of eight and 11. The girl named specific incidents that happened while her mother was at work during two forensic interviews; the interviews were later used as evidence during Angeles’ trial. Angeles was convicted in February 2022.

Angeles must serve 50 years in prison followed by life on probation.

