Students to make drive to NC to support Kennesaw State in NCAA tournament

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday there will be no shortage of Kennesaw State fans in Greensboro, NC for the team’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.

For the first time ever, Kennesaw State University is in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Owls are a 14 seed, but the team and students on campus believe they can shock the world.

Students plan to watch the game any way they can. There will be an on-campus watch party at Convocation Center and students who secured tickets to support the Owls say they’re driving up for the historic tip-off.

“We were going to go anywhere but it makes it so much easier when it’s a drive,” said Kennesaw State student Grant Parry.

“We’re going to wake up early Friday morning, probably leave around like five in the morning,” said Jackson Brasfield.

“The saying here in Kennesaw, we’re packing the convo, well we’re packing the van to Greensboro,” said Cody Kleha.

While some students have booked hotels through Friday, they say they fully expect Kennesaw State to win Friday and extend their stay.

“100% plan on extending the hotel, staying in the car if we have to, we will be there Sunday, there is no doubt about that,” said Kyle Calandra.

That support and commitment from students are not going unnoticed by KSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

“When students make the choice to drive 430 something miles to support their team that’s not just because March Madness, that’s not just because we won, it’s because these guys are a part of the student body, they’re not separate from the student body and that means the world to me,” Abdur-Rahim said Tuesday.

“It means so much and it’s a really good opportunity to shed light on our program, on our campus,” said SGA President, Bethany Fortson.

Kennesaw State is the only university from Georgia in the NCAA tournament this year.

