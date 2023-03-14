Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Students to make drive to NC to support Kennesaw State in NCAA tournament

On Friday there will be no shortage of Kennesaw State fans in Greensboro, NC for the historic tipoff
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw State University(Rachel Aragon)
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday there will be no shortage of Kennesaw State fans in Greensboro, NC for the team’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.

For the first time ever, Kennesaw State University is in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Owls are a 14 seed, but the team and students on campus believe they can shock the world.

Students plan to watch the game any way they can. There will be an on-campus watch party at Convocation Center and students who secured tickets to support the Owls say they’re driving up for the historic tip-off.

“We were going to go anywhere but it makes it so much easier when it’s a drive,” said Kennesaw State student Grant Parry.

“We’re going to wake up early Friday morning, probably leave around like five in the morning,” said Jackson Brasfield.

“The saying here in Kennesaw, we’re packing the convo, well we’re packing the van to Greensboro,” said Cody Kleha.

While some students have booked hotels through Friday, they say they fully expect Kennesaw State to win Friday and extend their stay.

“100% plan on extending the hotel, staying in the car if we have to, we will be there Sunday, there is no doubt about that,” said Kyle Calandra.

That support and commitment from students are not going unnoticed by KSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

“When students make the choice to drive 430 something miles to support their team that’s not just because March Madness, that’s not just because we won, it’s because these guys are a part of the student body, they’re not separate from the student body and that means the world to me,” Abdur-Rahim said Tuesday.

“It means so much and it’s a really good opportunity to shed light on our program, on our campus,” said SGA President, Bethany Fortson.

Kennesaw State is the only university from Georgia in the NCAA tournament this year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in prison
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers

Latest News

KSU Owls
KSU Owls flying high after receiving NCAA tournament bid
ANF+ Sports Tonight: March 13, 2023
ANF+ Sports Tonight: March 13, 2023
Georgia Tech Damon Stoudamire
Georgia Tech names Damon Stoudamire new men’s basketball coach
Photo of Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones
Georgia native Jonathan Jones re-signs with Patriots