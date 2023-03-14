Thousands of streetlights installed, upgraded across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of streetlights have been installed, repaired or upgraded across Atlanta in an effort to make the city safer.

Georgia Power and the City of Atlanta have partnered to improve more than 11,000 streetlights as part of the Light Up the Night initiative.

“We know that where there’s no light, there’s a lot of opportunity for crime, and for car crashes, pedestrian crashes,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

On Monday, officials toured parts of Ralph McGill Boulevard near the Georgia State Capitol and through the Georgia State University campus where new lights are already in place.

Mayor Dickens told Atlanta News First they are also looking at improving lighting at other campuses.

“Looking at other campuses, like the AUC center,” he said. “I’m going to talk to Georgia Power about lighting up the campus areas as well, to make sure students are safe.”

The initiative started by fixing lights that weren’t working and then upgrading all lights to LED technology, according to the city.

The goal is to make the streets safer for walking, reduce crime and cut down on car accidents.

LED lights also help reduce the city’s energy usage and lower the annual carbon footprint.

“It just looks better,” Mayor Dickens said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.