Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Thousands of streetlights installed, upgraded across Atlanta

More than 11,000 streetlights have been improved.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of streetlights have been installed, repaired or upgraded across Atlanta in an effort to make the city safer.

Georgia Power and the City of Atlanta have partnered to improve more than 11,000 streetlights as part of the Light Up the Night initiative.

“We know that where there’s no light, there’s a lot of opportunity for crime, and for car crashes, pedestrian crashes,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

On Monday, officials toured parts of Ralph McGill Boulevard near the Georgia State Capitol and through the Georgia State University campus where new lights are already in place.

Mayor Dickens told Atlanta News First they are also looking at improving lighting at other campuses.

“Looking at other campuses, like the AUC center,” he said. “I’m going to talk to Georgia Power about lighting up the campus areas as well, to make sure students are safe.”

The initiative started by fixing lights that weren’t working and then upgrading all lights to LED technology, according to the city.

The goal is to make the streets safer for walking, reduce crime and cut down on car accidents.

LED lights also help reduce the city’s energy usage and lower the annual carbon footprint.

“It just looks better,” Mayor Dickens said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County

Latest News

Andy the cat
Atlanta woman needs help paying cat’s medical bills after he was shot
Georgia’s mid-year budget will include tax rebates similar to 2022
Atlanta woman needs help paying cat’s medical bills after he was shot
Thousands of streetlights installed, upgraded across Atlanta