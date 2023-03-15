Positively Georgia
28-year-old gang member sentenced for drug distribution in Henry County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 28-year-old McDonough man has been sentenced to 25 years with the first 15 years in prison after police officials say he was found trying to “flush a large amount of marijuana down a hotel toilet.

Josef Lee Elgers was arrested in October of 2020 at America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 155 in McDonough when members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression and Vice Unit smelled a “strong odor of marijuana coming from a room” while patrolling the hotel.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers “heard flushing coming from the room. They then entered the hotel room where they found more than a pound of marijuana, including marijuana in the toilet and a backpack in the bathroom,” officials told Atlanta News First.

Evidence showed “Elgers’ social media accounts identified him as a member of the Bloods gang” and showed him “selling marijuana.”

He was also ordered to have “no contact with any gang members” by Henry County Superior Court Judge Danielle Roberts.

