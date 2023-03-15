5 candidates running to be Clayton County sheriff in special election

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury found Hill violated the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County jail.

Now, five men are running to replace him in that position.

The candidates are Clarence Cox, Dwayne Fabian, Chris Storey, Terry Evans and Interim Sheriff Levon Allen.

Each of the candidates has campaigned with a message and we’ve checked their records with the Peace Officer Standards And Training Council (POST).

Clarence Cox calls himself a dedicated community leader with 38 years of law enforcement experience and vows to bring transparency to the department.

On his campaign site, Dwayne Fabian says he has 31 years of experience in policing and will work to restore integrity to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Storey has 24 years of experience and is pushing for honesty and integrity in the election.

Terry Evans promises to maintain justice while honoring the rule of the law and has held a variety of leadership positions with the county. His POST report shows two domestic violence incidents.

Evans hasn’t responded to our requests for comment.

Interim Sheriff Levon Allen also has an extensive law enforcement career, having worked under Victor Hill as his mentor. Allen’s records show a domestic violence charge and three other disciplinary incidents in his career.

The special election for Clayton County sheriff is in one week, on March 21.

Early voting is happening now.

