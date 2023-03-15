Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in attempted robbery

The person of interest in an attempted robbery March 12 on Oakland Drive.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery on March 12.

A man wearing a gray hoodie entered a convenience store at 976 Oakland Drive SW at about 2:15 p.m. March 12. He reportedly pulled out a gun and fired it while trying to rob the store. Nothing was stolen during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

