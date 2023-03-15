Atlanta police looking for person of interest in attempted robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery on March 12.

A man wearing a gray hoodie entered a convenience store at 976 Oakland Drive SW at about 2:15 p.m. March 12. He reportedly pulled out a gun and fired it while trying to rob the store. Nothing was stolen during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

