Carroll County shooting investigation underway
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Carroll County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies responded to Bar J Road and Highway 78 around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a disturbance between neighbors.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
The GBI is currently investigating.
No additional information is available.
