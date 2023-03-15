Carroll County shooting investigation underway

Positively Georgia
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Carroll County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies responded to Bar J Road and Highway 78 around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a disturbance between neighbors.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The GBI is currently investigating.

No additional information is available.

