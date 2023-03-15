Charity Lawson, Georgia native, Auburn graduate to star on ‘The Bachelorette’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Columbus woman has been announced as the star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season 20.

27-year-old Charity Lawson is a child and family therapist. According to a press release from the network, Lawson’s journey to find true love will air this summer on ABC.

Lawson, in her ABC bio, wrote she “hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals.”

Lawson is a graduate from Columbus High School and a graduate of Auburn University where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Zach Shallcross visited Lawson’s family in Georgia. He eliminated her during the rose ceremony.

After the episode aired, Lawson wrote an Instagram post reflecting on what she called “an experience of a lifetime”.

A premiere date has not been set for “The Bachelorette.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.