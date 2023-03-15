Clayton County searching for person of interest in shooting investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County police are looking for a person who may be connected to a Nov. 2022 shooting.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2022, on the 500th block of Pahaska Court in Ellenwood, says police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and when the police got to the scene they found a 23-year-old Keelon Tate inside of the house dead from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, the police identified 18-year-old Khalee Phipps as a person of interest in the case.

Khalee Phipp is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes, he is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 145 lbs.

The police are asking for any information on Khalee’s whereabouts, he may or may not be armed and hangs in the Clayton County and Allenhurst area, police say.

Police urge you to call Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747, 404-577-TIP, or Detective Walker at 770-473-5483.

Investigators say do not approach Khalee Phipps.

