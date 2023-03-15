Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police searching for man accused of animal cruelty

Have you seen this man? DeKalb County police are looking for this individual in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of animal abuse.

Authorities say the incident happened along the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Video footage shows a man in a gray hoodie and light-colored pants picking up what appears to be a dog.

DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services has opened an investigation into animal cruelty. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Cruelty Report Hotline at 404-294-2939 or tdwatson@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

