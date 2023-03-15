DeKalb County police searching for man accused of animal cruelty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of animal abuse.

Authorities say the incident happened along the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Video footage shows a man in a gray hoodie and light-colored pants picking up what appears to be a dog.

DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services has opened an investigation into animal cruelty. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Cruelty Report Hotline at 404-294-2939 or tdwatson@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.