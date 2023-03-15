Fire destroys vacant church overnight in Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire destroyed a vacant church and threatened a home next to it overnight in Fulton County.

It happened Wednesday around 12:50 a.m. on Orchard Street in Fairburn.

Firefighters say one person who neighbors say likes to hang out around the church was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

