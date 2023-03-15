Positively Georgia
Fire destroys vacant church overnight in Fairburn

A vacant church was destroyed by fire overnight on Orchard Street in Fairburn.
A vacant church was destroyed by fire overnight on Orchard Street in Fairburn.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire destroyed a vacant church and threatened a home next to it overnight in Fulton County.

It happened Wednesday around 12:50 a.m. on Orchard Street in Fairburn.

Firefighters say one person who neighbors say likes to hang out around the church was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

