First Alert Forecast: Another freezing night ahead
The afternoons will warm nicely, though with temperatures in the 60s the next couple of days
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
After another freezing morning, expect temperatures to warm nicely through the day into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Another freeze watch has already been issued for North Georgia for tonight, as we look ahead to another freezing night. We do look to have some more moisture in the air by tomorrow morning, so some patchy frost will be possible.
Tomorrow afternoon will be stunning with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!
Enjoy Thursday, because Friday is a First Alert for widespread rain, that could be heavy at times, through the afternoon. It does look like rain will clear to the southeast by around 8PM, so if you have any later St.Patrick’s Day plans, it will be dry, but cold and breezy.
The weekend will start very cold and windy. Highs both days will be in the low 50s with a freezing morning on the way yet again for Sunday morning.
We will stay dry through Monday, but have another First Alert for Tuesday as a very cold, widespread rain returns to the forecast.
All in all, keep those coats handy!
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.