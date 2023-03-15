First Alert Forecast: Another freezing night ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After another freezing morning, expect temperatures to warm nicely through the day into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another freeze watch has already been issued for North Georgia for tonight, as we look ahead to another freezing night. We do look to have some more moisture in the air by tomorrow morning, so some patchy frost will be possible.

Tomorrow afternoon will be stunning with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!

Enjoy Thursday, because Friday is a First Alert for widespread rain, that could be heavy at times, through the afternoon. It does look like rain will clear to the southeast by around 8PM, so if you have any later St.Patrick’s Day plans, it will be dry, but cold and breezy.

The weekend will start very cold and windy. Highs both days will be in the low 50s with a freezing morning on the way yet again for Sunday morning.

We will stay dry through Monday, but have another First Alert for Tuesday as a very cold, widespread rain returns to the forecast.

All in all, keep those coats handy!

High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under sunny skies today (ANF)

We will wake up near freezing again tomorrow morning. Patchy frost is also possible. (ANF)

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30s (ANF)

Cold front brings heavy rain Friday afternoon for St.Patrick's Day (ANF)

Rain clearing by Friday night (ANF)

Cold mornings and sunny afternoons today and tomorrow. Looking ahead to a cold stretch after our rain Friday. More rain Tuesday. (ANF)

