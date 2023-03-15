FIRST ALERT: Freezing start on Wednesday; Milder afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The temperature will be as cold or colder on Wednesday morning when compared with Tuesday. There is another Freeze Warning in effect until 11 AM Wednesday. The good news is there will be a ton of sunshine with the temperature bouncing back to near 60 in the afternoon. It will be mainly clear and chilly, but not as cold, Wednesday night. We’ll start in the 30s on Thursday. Expect more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

First Alert on St. Patrick’s Day

Rain returns on Friday as a front approaches north Georgia. Look for showers during the day and early in the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain ends by midnight and colder weather slides back in for the weekend. The good news is the weekend will be dry. The not-so-great news is that it will be unseasonably cold again. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a fresh northwest wind on Saturday. It will be near freezing early Sunday. Look for chilly sunshine on Sunday afternoon - highs will be near 60.

Spring arrives on Monday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. There is another First Alert for rain and cold temps on Tuesday. It may be in the 40s most of the day with a high chance of showers, and there is some potential for heavy downpours.

