Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Ford, Governors Highway Safety Association to host free driving safety clinics

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Governors Highway Safety Administration (GHSA) is partnering with the Ford Motor Company Fund to host four free driving clinics at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The free clinics will take place Apr. 1 and 2.

Attendees will be partnered with professional driving instructors and trained in a hands-on, closed and safe environment. New drivers will learn about how to share the road with bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

Ford Motor Company Fund Mobility Director Joe Provezano said, “by training teen drivers, the program results in a safer journey for both the new drivers as well as those who share the road with them.”

Spots are limited. Sign-up info can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
DCSO
4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
BRPD
Man wanted for questioning arrested in connection to death of Georgia father
A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.
Man killed in shootout with Pickens County officers identified
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Latest News

KSU headed to NCAA Tournament
Special sendoff held for KSU Owls ahead of NCAA tournament
Chattahoochee River
EPA to limit amount of harmful chemicals in Georgia waters
Have you seen this man? DeKalb County police are looking for this individual in connection with...
DeKalb County police searching for man accused of animal cruelty
Jasmine Young
Metro Atlanta CPA empowering women through finance
Police search for woman impersonating GBI officer
Police search for woman impersonating GBI officer