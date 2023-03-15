Ford, Governors Highway Safety Association to host free driving safety clinics

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Governors Highway Safety Administration (GHSA) is partnering with the Ford Motor Company Fund to host four free driving clinics at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The free clinics will take place Apr. 1 and 2.

Attendees will be partnered with professional driving instructors and trained in a hands-on, closed and safe environment. New drivers will learn about how to share the road with bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

Ford Motor Company Fund Mobility Director Joe Provezano said, “by training teen drivers, the program results in a safer journey for both the new drivers as well as those who share the road with them.”

Spots are limited. Sign-up info can be found here.

