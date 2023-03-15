GBI investigates after man killed in shootout with Pickens County deputies

TALKING ROCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded to a reported structure fire and shots fired at a home on Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man in the front yard with a shotgun. After a conversation with the man, shots were fired by the suspect that struck the patrol cruiser multiple times.

Deputies returned fire, killing the man at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

