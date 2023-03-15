Georgia Department of Transportation closing “flex lanes” on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carefree driving in and out of Atlanta comes to a screeching halt this week.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is closing the lanes as it prepares to replace three bridges along Georgia 400. Starting this Friday night at 9 p.m., GDOT will permanently close the rush hour “flex lanes” along Georgia 400.

The lanes are technically just the northbound and southbound shoulders of the highway between the Pitts Road Overpass and Holcomb Bridge Road.

