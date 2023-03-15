Positively Georgia
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram

The rapper said he never lived in the home.
Meek Mill
Meek Mill(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-nominated rapper Meek Mill has posted his Atlanta mansion for sale on social media.

Apparently, his realtor is not selling the home fast enough for him. For that reason, Meek posted video of his Sandy Springs home on Instagram to give his more than 23 million followers an aerial view.

“MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL,” Meek wrote. My realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can lol I never moved in it had for a few years.” Sandy Springs/Buckhead area! When somebody get traded to the hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn!”

Meek goes on to say that he isn’t going to waste time tagging the person who made the video. In addition to that, the rapper also mentioned he never lived in the home.

The price of the eight-bedroom home with nine bathrooms, outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, double garages, playground and more is not yet known.

