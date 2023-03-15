Positively Georgia
Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

