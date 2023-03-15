Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The probe will focus on how regulators, including some feds, missed the financial storm. (CNN, POOL, WMUR, WCVB, FEDERALRESERVE.GOV, STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, STRINGR, CBS’ “FACE THE NATION”, FDIC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
BRPD
Man wanted for questioning arrested in connection to death of Georgia father
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
WATCH: Authorities provide update on arrests made in deadly house party shooting
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in prison
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Photo of Roswell Road in Marietta
Police arrest driver who hit two construction workers in Marietta
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden drawing contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs
A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a...
Child recovering after being trapped under tree downed by winter storm
Marquez Wilson with attorney Emily Gilbert
Jailed for four years, Atlanta murder suspect denied investigative resource
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Stocks fall on Wall Street on renewed fears about banks