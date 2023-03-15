KFC Foundation to grant KFC employees full tuition coverage at WGU

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials told Atlanta News First that KFC restaurant employees could receive full coverage at Western Governors University through the KFC Foundation.

Officials believe the partnership can help to positively change the lives of the employees at 149 KFC restaurant locations around Georgia.

“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule? The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full or part-time job and other life priorities.”

In addition to the WGU tuition coverage program, officials say the KFC Foundation offers participating restaurant employees “up to $20,000 in educational grants to attend the two or four-year colleges, trade schools, or graduate schools of their choice.”

KFC restaurant employees can apply for and win KFC Foundation scholarships annually.

To be eligible for the KFC Foundation’s programs, officials say you “must be employed at a KFC restaurant participating in the KFC Foundation’s Annual Franchise Donation Program and in good standing. Must maintain employment while taking advantage of these programs. For more information, click here.

