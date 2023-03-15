Longtime Dekalb K-9 officer dies, department says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A retired K-9 officer who served in the Dekalb County Police Department has died, according to the Department.

Indi spent seven years serving the department from 2013 to 2020. He served his entire career with one handler, Sgt. N.R. Larsen. A Facebook post by the department said the pair “gave outstanding service” to the department.

The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our canines. Retired K-9 Indi served for 7 years,... Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

