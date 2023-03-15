Positively Georgia
Longtime Dekalb K-9 officer dies, department says

Indi
Indi(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A retired K-9 officer who served in the Dekalb County Police Department has died, according to the Department.

Indi spent seven years serving the department from 2013 to 2020. He served his entire career with one handler, Sgt. N.R. Larsen. A Facebook post by the department said the pair “gave outstanding service” to the department.

The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our canines. Retired K-9 Indi served for 7 years,...

Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

