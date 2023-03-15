Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of impersonating a police officer has been arrested in Gwinnett County. The man was dressed in a police uniform at the intersection of Buford Highway and Holcomb Bridge Road directing traffic.

The Norcross Police Department officers encountered the man who stated he was an officer with the Talbotton Police Department. But the man’s uniform seemed odd, due to not having any police department patch, officers said.

After investigating, it was discovered that the man was terminated from that agency earlier this month.

The man was placed under arrest for impersonating a police officer.

