Man dies in shooting at gas station on Martin Luther King Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after being shot at a Shell gas station on Martin Luther King Drive this morning.

Officers responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. and found a man dead at 154 Gordon Ter. SW. Further investigation revealed that the shooting took place at the Shell at 1720 Martin Luther King Drive SW.

Homicide investigators are still working to uncover the motives behind the shooting.

