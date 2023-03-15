Positively Georgia
Metro Atlanta CPA empowering women through finance

A certified public accountant (CPA), is someone who has earned a professional designation through a combination of education, experience and licensing.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - March14 is recognized as National Equal Pay Day.

“Equal Pay Day” represents how far into the year women have had to work to catch up to what their male colleagues earned the previous year.

Jasmine Young is the founder of Southern Heritage Financial Group, located in Atlanta, GA, which creates financial structures for families representing small business owners, sole proprietors, and seven-figure earning companies to build the road to generational wealth.

Young told Atlanta News First that her mission is to “Spread Financial Literacy around the globe one family at a time.” She also created The Financial Literacy Institute, Inc. The non-profit organization was developed to provide educational programs and resources to increase financial literacy in underserved and underprivileged communities globally.

To learn more about the Southern Heritage Financial Group click here.

