New metal detectors to be placed in DeKalb County schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New security measures are set to be made in schools across DeKalb County as officials make stronger efforts to keep students safe.

Officials are working to install metal detectors across schools in the DeKalb County area.

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) applied for a grant in 2018 to upgrade its public safety command center. In the application, district officials detailed “30,000 incidences of violence,” which was “the highest number of all 180 traditional school districts in the state.”

“The current infrastructure in DCSD is not sufficient to comprehensively stem the incidents of all violence in schools,” district officials said.

Since its application, DCSD has received more than $500,000 in federal funding.

The HB 147 bill that makes annual active shooter drills mandatory in Georgia classrooms passed on Monday.

