Pike Nurseries: Benefit of planting trees and shrubs during springtime

Planting season is just around the corner and you can get a head start on beautifying up your yard now.

Pike Nurseries has 19 garden centers: 15 in the metro Atlanta region and 4 in Charlotte, NC.

They offer a variety of different flowering shrubs, plants, and conifers.

According to its website, all the plants are native to the area, which is important when it comes to protecting habitats and creating a natural environment for wildlife to thrive.

HISTORY OF PIKE NURSERIES

A native Georgian, Pete Pike became interested in the nursery business in the mid-1950s. While serving at the Naval Air Station in Chamblee, Georgia, he worked part-time for Lymburner’s Nursery to supplement his income and support a growing family. In 1958, with more nerve than money, Pete decided to try his luck with his own nursery business with three employees and a 200 ft. by 200 ft. location on Highway 41 in Marietta, Georgia. Times were so hard in those days that he and his employees borrowed water and restroom facilities from the gas station next door.

