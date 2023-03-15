Positively Georgia
Police ask for help in 2019 Lawrenceville fatal shooting case

Officials are looking for another person who
Police sirens (Generic photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Lawrenceville are asking for the public’s help in finding another individual they believe is connected to a fatal shooting in 2019.

Officers responded to the area of New Hope Road after reports of a person shot on June 24, 2019. Upon arrival, officers located Guido Velez-Rodriguez who died from a gunshot wound while in the front seat of his 2017 Ford Focus. Lawrenceville police officials say “this location was known for illegal drug and gang activity.”

“There was possibly a second suspect that may have fired the fatal shot that killed the victim,” according to Lawrenceville police officials. “Witnesses described the potential second suspect as a tall and thin Black male with a deadlock hairstyle.”

Officials confirmed that one person was identified and arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

