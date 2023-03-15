Positively Georgia
Police name person of interest in Clayton County homicide case

Khalee Phipps
Khalee Phipps(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are looking for a person of interest in a November homicide case.

The Clayton County Police Department says officers responded to the 5000 block of Pahaska Court in Ellenwood just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 in reference to a person shot call. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Keelon Tate dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified 18-year-old Khalee Phipps as a person of interest in this case and are actively searching for him.

Phipps is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′11″ in height, and weighs 145 lbs. He is known to hang out in the Clayton County area in addition to the Allenhurst, GA area.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Khalee Phipps, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747, 404-577-TIP, or Detective Walker at 770-473-5483. Police say please do not approach Phipps as he may or may not be armed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

