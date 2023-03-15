Police search for woman impersonating GBI officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chad Lavigne and his wife, Stevie, captured a strange woman knocking on their front door in Acworth.

“I told the kids to back away, get away from the door because we didn’t know what this woman was capable of,” said Stevie Lavigne.

In that ring camera video, the woman says her name is “Tracey Allen” and says “the GBI is after, looking for them.”

“In the front of the waistband of her pants, she had what appears to be a gun holster,” said Lavigne.

Dallas Police say it put out a warning about the woman back in February after getting an anonymous tip about her making threats to law enforcement agencies on social media.

It’s the second time someone has pretended to be a Georgia police officer in recent weeks. Another incident happened along Buford Highway at Holcomb Bridge Road last month.

The man, who was fired from two different law enforcement agencies, was wearing a black beanie that said “police” along with a traffic vest, gun, and taser.

“It’s not an uncommon thing, it does happen from time to time,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb County Police say incidents like this can erode the public’s trust in law enforcement, but it’s also a safety concern.

“We’ve had people who have been robbed, sexually assaulted by people impersonating or pretending to be a police officer,” he said.

That’s exactly why Lavigne and his family still don’t feel at ease.

“I would be devastated if that was my kids, especially my oldest daughter was at home alone and if she would have answered the door to that. You just don’t know what people are capable of these days. Or what could have happened,” said Lavigne.

Cobb County Police say there is a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.

If you’re unsure someone is a policer officer, the agency says you can ask for identification, which is an actual police ID unique to each agency. And if you’re still not sure, you can call 911 and ask a dispatcher if a law enforcement officer is at that location.

