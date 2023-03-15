Special sendoff held for KSU Owls ahead of NCAA tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebratory team sendoff for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team, on their way to the big dance for the first time in history.

Excited Owls fans showed up Wednesday on the KSU campus as the team boarded the bus for Greensboro to compete in the First round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think this is really big for KSU. I’m excited,” said Abigail Rieger, a KSU freshman.

The historic game is happening on Friday, with tipoff at 12:40 p.m. Students who secured a ticket to the game are planning their own five-hour road trip for early Friday morning. Others plan to support the Owls from afar with friends.

“Everyone is excited. Everyone. The game last time was packed. People were like standing outside of the stadium,” said Rieger.

The Kennesaw State University owls are flying high after officially receiving their first-ever NCAA basketball tournament bid at a campus watch party held on March 12.

“This is the first time the team has ever made it to the March Madness so it’s pretty cool,” said Joey Vos, a KSU freshman.

The Owls are considered underdogs, at a fourteenth seed, but everyone is hopeful they can shock the world. KSU freshmen hope this is just the start of the KSU basketball program.

“Hopefully they can keep it because it’ll be awesome to see every year,” said Vos.

KSU is holding a watch party beginning at noon on Friday inside the convocation center, which holds upwards of 4,000 people, so plenty of room.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.