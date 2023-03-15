Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Special sendoff held for KSU Owls ahead of NCAA tournament

KSU faculty, students and fans enjoyed a special sendoff for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team on Wednesday
KSU headed to NCAA Tournament
KSU headed to NCAA Tournament(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebratory team sendoff for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team, on their way to the big dance for the first time in history.

Excited Owls fans showed up Wednesday on the KSU campus as the team boarded the bus for Greensboro to compete in the First round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think this is really big for KSU. I’m excited,” said Abigail Rieger, a KSU freshman.

The historic game is happening on Friday, with tipoff at 12:40 p.m. Students who secured a ticket to the game are planning their own five-hour road trip for early Friday morning. Others plan to support the Owls from afar with friends.

“Everyone is excited. Everyone. The game last time was packed. People were like standing outside of the stadium,” said Rieger.

The Kennesaw State University owls are flying high after officially receiving their first-ever NCAA basketball tournament bid at a campus watch party held on March 12.

“This is the first time the team has ever made it to the March Madness so it’s pretty cool,” said Joey Vos, a KSU freshman.

The Owls are considered underdogs, at a fourteenth seed, but everyone is hopeful they can shock the world. KSU freshmen hope this is just the start of the KSU basketball program.

“Hopefully they can keep it because it’ll be awesome to see every year,” said Vos.

KSU is holding a watch party beginning at noon on Friday inside the convocation center, which holds upwards of 4,000 people, so plenty of room.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
DCSO
4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
BRPD
Man wanted for questioning arrested in connection to death of Georgia father
A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.
Man killed in shootout with Pickens County officers identified
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill

Latest News

Chattahoochee River
EPA to limit amount of harmful chemicals in Georgia waters
Have you seen this man? DeKalb County police are looking for this individual in connection with...
DeKalb County police searching for man accused of animal cruelty
Jasmine Young
Metro Atlanta CPA empowering women through finance
Police search for woman impersonating GBI officer
Police search for woman impersonating GBI officer