Unfinished project in Druid Hills frustrates drivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unfinished project is giving drivers mixed signals.

Some drivers are unsure how to approach a new miniature roundabout in their DeKalb County neighborhood.

DeKalb County officials say additions are on the way that should clear things up for those driving along North Decatur Road.

Officials say the mini-roundabouts are “intended to reduce travel speeds and crashes on North Decatur Road at the Springdale Road and Oakdale Road intersections.”

But the unfinished mini-roundabout off Oakdale Road is causing confusion for several reasons.

“There aren’t many roundabouts in Atlanta to begin with. Then this one is so tiny and it’s very easy to just drive over,” said Alicja Podbielsk, who rides her bike in the Druid Hills neighborhood.

While some people treat the circle as a roundabout and drive around, others have driven straight through.

Residents say the other issue is the signage.

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s intended because the signage is so confusing, it’s completely unclear,” said Cynthia Waterbury who lives in the area.

There are signs that are covered up and there are signs that signal a roundabout is ahead.

“So people stop, people go, and it’s just confusion,” said Waterbury

In a statement to Atlanta News First, DeKalb County officials say additions are on the way and the county anticipates the project to wrap up in a few months.

DeKalb County officials sent this statement to Atlanta News First regarding the Druid Hills mini-roundabouts:

These islands will have a vertical rise that will encourage vehicles to maneuver around the roundabout.

Final roadway striping will further clarify driver and pedestrian paths at the mini-roundabouts.

The anticipated completion date is June 2023.

The Druid Hills Civic Association Chair Van Biesel released a statement about reducing speed and improving safety in the area:

The Druid Hills Civic Association has been working with DeKalb County for several years to reduce speeds and improve safety conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists within the Druid Hills neighborhood. We greatly appreciate DeKalb County’s efforts to find new, innovative solutions to accomplish this, and we will continue to work with the County to advocate for our residents as they find effective ways to improve the current designs.

