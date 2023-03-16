Positively Georgia
65-year-old woman injured in Gainesville ‘road rage’ shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old Lula man faces multiple charges in connection to a “road rage shooting” that injured two people in Gainesville on Wednesday.

Officials say Steven Dallas Cooper is accused of firing multiple shots into an individual in another vehicle near Georgia 365 north and injuring two people. “During the incident, Cooper had a two-year-old child in the vehicle,” officials told Atlanta News First. “Multiple shots were fired by Cooper, striking the other party Micheal Charles Gabriel. Gabriel was shot and continued to travel south into Gainesville.”

Officials say 65-year-old Paula Blackwell “was struck” while traveling in the area. She was transported to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Cooper has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

