Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram
DCSO
‘It was a gang hit’ 4 suspects in Douglasville house party murder in court
A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.
Man killed in shootout with Pickens County officers identified

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator
B.T. Brown Reservoir
Man dies after falling out of kayak in Coweta County