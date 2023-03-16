Concerns over teen gang violence continue across Metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fourth teen is in custody after a deadly Douglasville house party that officials are calling a gang hit.

17-year-old Kingston Cottman was arrested on Wednesday after multiple teenagers were hurt and two were killed.

Many are speaking out about the need for gang violence to stop.

Tekesia Shields has an organization called Mothers Against Gang Violence, which she started after her son was arrested.

“My son was arrested, convicted on a 20-year sentence,” she said.

Shields told Atlanta News First that her son’s case also happened in Douglas County when he was 17.

“If you can’t save one, you can save someone else’s,” she said. “Because sometimes our children do not listen and understand us, but we can use our experiences to help others.”

Now she helps other parents of incarcerated youth or those impacted by gun violence.

Shields provides resources through her organization and urges families to look for signs their child is being initiated.

Gang violence has been at the center of many metro Atlanta conversations. Officials are looking at multiple options, including curfews for teens.

“Right now those young men are probably wishing they listened,” Shields said.

