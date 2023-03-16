FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder afternoon on Thursday; Rain on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The temperature will tumble to near freezing again by sunrise on Thursday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for north Georgia. After the cold start, the temperature will soar into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon with thin clouds.

First Alert for rain on Friday

A strong cold front will bring rain on Friday. Showers are possible all day into the evening. Gusty winds are also possible. The high temperature will be in the low 60s before it turns colder Friday night. The threat of rain diminishes between 7-9 pm in the Atlanta Metro area.

Cold weather is sticking around for the last weekend of winter. Look for dry skies Saturday through at least Monday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, and lows will be near freezing Sunday and Monday morning.

There is a First Alert for rain on Tuesday, but the forecast is trending drier and we may remove it from the 7 Day forecast if that trend continues.

