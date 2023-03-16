FIRST ALERT | Thursday sunshine gives way to a Friday washout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another day with lots of sunshine is in the cards today. You’ll notice more clouds streaming in late this afternoon and evening; giving way to a much wetter end to the workweek.

Temperatures are cold, but not quite as cold, across North Georgia this morning. Some neighborhoods are again at, or below, the freezing mark this morning; mainly outside the Perimeter. Temperatures remain in the 30s to near 40° through most of the morning rush. Grab an extra layer before you head out the door. You may also have to scrape some frost if you parked outside last night.

Lots of sunshine pushes temperatures into the 50s and lower 60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s across Metro Atlanta this afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m.

THURSDAY | Another day with plenty of sunshine and, after a cold start, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s in many neighborhoods. Clouds increase later today. Rain returns Friday. @atlnewsfirst #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/g2SlcpEl5U — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) March 16, 2023

Clouds increase later this afternoon and evening. But, if anything, they’ll enhance the sunset. Don’t worry about evening rain if you have plans. The forecast is dry.

FIRST ALERT | Widespread wet weather returns Friday...

Rain moves into North Alabama tonight and the first few drops will fall across Northwest Georgia before 5 a.m. Rain builds southward, into Metro Atlanta through the morning commute. Plan on wet driving conditions, especially if you typically leave your home after 8 a.m. Rain persists off-and-on through early Friday evening. A period of heavier rain and storms is possible, especially southeast of Atlanta proper, after 5 p.m. Friday. Though, pretty much anyone could be impacted by a brief downpour or two through the day. Much colder, breezier weather filters in Friday evening - setting us up for a cold and windy start to the weekend.

