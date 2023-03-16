Georgia lawmaker calls for peace on anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the two-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings, Representative Marvin Lim discusses the awareness raised about hate crimes since that deadly day. The attack left eight people dead, including six Asian American women.

Rep. Lim encourages reporting crimes against Asian Americans and all community members. The Georgia lawmaker has also developed a cultural competency course for law enforcement officers, offered by the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta marks two years since deadly spa shootings

The program is meant to create cultural understanding, including about customs specific to Asian cultures.

Lim also emphasizes the importance of fostering relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, as well as between community members.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.