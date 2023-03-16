Positively Georgia
Girl Scouts to partner with DeKalb, faith leaders to distribute food, cookies

2023 shipments of Girl Scout cookies.
2023 shipments of Girl Scout cookies.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Girls Scouts will partner with DeKalb County and faith leaders to distribute food and cookies on Saturday during its monthly food distribution.

Beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine, 5,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following drive-through locations:

  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

DeKalb County officials say the funding from the county’s purchase of 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies will be used to champion girls in underserved DeKalb communities. This partnership will provide additional financial support for programs designed to promote academic success, leadership, financial literacy, and more.

In addition to the Girl Scout cookies, residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, one 20-pound box of food containing Georgia Grown fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs, along with fruit juice boxes and cereal.

