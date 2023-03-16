Gwinnett County sex education curriculum up for discussion

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One vote could change the way your child learns about sex if you live in Gwinnett County.

School leaders could decide to shift away from an abstinence-focused curriculum to a new program called “Health Smart.” It would be the first overhaul of the sex education curriculum in 20 years.

Based on details in the agenda it would cost more than $15 million to switch curriculums.

Superintendent Richard Woods sent a letter to school board members this week urging them to hold off on the vote tonight to give the district more time to ensure compliance in the proposed curriculum with state law, standards, and board rules.

A teacher review committee recently submitted recommendations that the district move toward a more inclusive curriculum to better align with state standards.

90 percent of parents surveyed opposed the new curriculum and have raised concerns about the new lessons on gender identity and sexuality.

