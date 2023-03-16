Illegal dumping captured on camera at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Trash is piling up outside Larry Johnson’s home off Cedar Island Drive in southwest Atlanta.

“It’s a health hazard and it’s just disgusting. Like we live here and our kids walk to school,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s home security cameras have captured multiple people pulling up to the edge of his property and dumping tires, mattresses, and bags of trash onto his land in broad daylight.

“Normally my family and I pick up the trash because we don’t want it to pile up,” Johnson said.

He even bought a trailer to haul loads of trash to the local dump.

Johnson says he’s been filing tickets for months through ATL311, the city’s online complaint center for non-emergencies, but he says there’s been no action from The City of Atlanta.

Other neighbors on Cedar Island Drive want the trash gone too.

“If we could just get these measures corrected with the city of Atlanta, we’d definitely appreciate it,” Richard Butler said.

After neighbors also submitted reports, Johnson says he received a letter in the mail from the codes department notifying him his property was out of compliance due to the trash.

It states he has 30 days to clean it up, or he could face a penalty.

“I just need clear guidance and help, I would love to just get some official help from code enforcement or a sign letting people know that they could get a fine if they dump here,” Johnson said.

The Atlanta Police Department, which oversees code enforcement, told Atlanta News First that property owners are responsible for what’s on their property, even if it’s trash being dumped onto their land by someone else.

Sgt. John Chaffee says if someone is actively dumping trash on your property, you can call 911 for officers to come to make a report.

Otherwise, you can upload photos and videos to ATL311.

If you’re caught illegally dumping, you could face a $1,000 dollar fine and up to a year in jail.

