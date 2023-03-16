Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘It was horrible’: Teen saved from dog attack by neighbors

As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and...
As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and euthanized it” by shooting it twice.(Source: WTKR via CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Police in Virginia shot and killed a pit bull after authorities say it attacked a teenager, leaving him seriously injured.

Police say the call about the dog attack came in around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from a Virginia Beach neighborhood. The victim is believed to be 14 to 15 years old.

“I’ve never seen a dog attack anyone, like only on TV, not in person. It was horrible,” neighbor Terri Hall said.

Witnesses say the teenager was waiting to pick up his sister, who was being dropped off by a school bus, when the dog attacked him. It’s unclear how the dog, believed to have been a pit bull, got loose and if it lived in the neighborhood.

Hall and another neighbor, Tyjuan Walker, jumped into action to help the teen.

“The little boy was saying, ‘Help. Don’t let me die,’” Walker said. “The dog was too vicious.”

Hall says she put the dog in a headlock and swung it around, succeeding in getting it off the victim.

“I’m going to be honest, she saved that little boy’s life,” Walker said.

Hall says she has a daughter about the same age as the victim, and she was thinking about her at the time.

“My adrenaline kicked in, and I just did what I did,” she said.

As officers were giving the victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and euthanized it” by shooting it twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Kemp signs state income tax refund bill
DCSO
‘It was a gang hit’ 4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County.
Man killed in shootout with Pickens County officers identified
Meek Mill
‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
R3 Rosendale Concepts in Atlanta
New Atlanta restaurant uses innovative technologies to make high quality food fast
Prosecutors pursue death penalty, hate crimes against accused Atlanta spa shooter
Metro Atlanta marks two years since deadly spa shootings
Illegally dumped trash outside southwest Atlanta.
Illegal dumping captured on camera at southwest Atlanta home