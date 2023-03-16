Positively Georgia
Lobos 1707 & Mezcal CEO Dia Simms talks diversity in the spirit industry

Dia Simms, the CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, is at the forefront of the spirits industry.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - To celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women who have broken barriers in male dominated industries.

Simms leads Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal alongside Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio with early backing by sports and cultural icon, LeBron James.

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is named after the Spanish word lobos, meaning “wolves”, and dedicated to celebrating the strength of the pack.

Simms is passionate about sustainability and has created different initiatives in the production process of Lobos 1707 & Mezcal. Through her work, Simms inspires more women to enter and excel in the spirits industry.

On Thursday, Simms sat down with Atlanta News First to highlight the magic of women, leading one of the growing and industry-leading brands in the spirit industry, and to discuss her own personal journey from creating her own brand.

