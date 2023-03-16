Positively Georgia
Man arrested after firing into southwest Atlanta home

Generic Handcuffs Picture
Generic Handcuffs Picture(AP Images)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after firing a gun into a home in southwest Atlanta.

Malik Chatman fired a rifle into a home near the intersection of Mary Street SW and Smith Street SW March 11. No one was injured by the gunfire.

An officer patrolling nearby chased Chatman, who was wearing “ballistic body armor.” He peacefully apprehended Chatman near 1003 McDaniel St.

Zone 3 Officer Apprehends Suspect armed with Rifle and Body Armor On 3/11/23, a Zone three officer was patrolling near the intersection of Mary St. SW and Smith St. SW when he observed a male dressed in all black, wearing ballistic body armor, and armed with a rifle. The officer observed the male discharge several rounds of fire into an occupied residential dwelling. Upon observing this, the officer immediately placed his vehicle in a tactical position and began to follow the male suspect as he travelled on foot. The suspect became aware of the officer’s presence and continued to attempt to flee, still with the rifle in hand. The officer maintained a visual and was able to track the suspect’s attempt to hide between two homes near 1003 McDaniel St. The officer was able to apprehend the suspect safely without incident when the suspect attempted to discard his rifle and emerge from between the two homes. The suspect was identified as Malik Chatman. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Chatman was transported to the Fulton County Jail. No one was injured inside the home Chatman fired into.

Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Chatman has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

