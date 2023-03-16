Positively Georgia
Man dies after falling out of kayak in Coweta County

B.T. Brown Reservoir
B.T. Brown Reservoir
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after falling out of a kayak in Coweta County.

Game wardens from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the B.T. Brown Reservoir around 2:30 p.m. March 16. The wardens began searching the reservoir using sonar and found the body around 4 p.m.

The man had sunk in 11 feet of water and his body was recovered by game wardens and Coweta County Fire and Rescue. The man has yet to be identified.

