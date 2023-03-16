Man leads GA officers on foot chase, arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple drug and weapon charges after he was found sleeping in a vehicle.

Officials said on Mar. 11, just before 2:00 p.m.. deputies were called to Kendalls Way in Forsyth County after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived to the area they found 24-year-old Christian Avery Seay asleep in the driver’s seat and a woman asleep in the passenger’s seat.

Officers asked Seay to exit the vehicle but due to his odd behavior, they arrested him.

“While speaking to the female passenger, Deputy Becerril was told that the driver had a gun in his waistband area. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was captured immediately at which time the handgun was removed from his waistband,” a report states.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found another firearm without serial number along with ammunition, methamphetamine, xanax, and over a pound of marijuana and other drugs.

“Mr. Christian Seay has now earned a free, all inclusive, multi-night stay in our luxurious Forsyth Freeman Hotel (Forsyth County Jail), courtesy of his bad choices. But wait, there’s more. We also found that he has vouchers (warrants) for multi-night stays in neighboring hotels (Hall County Jail & Dawson County Jail), as well. Now that’s a vacation!”

Seay is also being held for warrants in Dawson and Hall counties.

