Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man over a card game in Bowdon.

43-year-old Sherrod Montgomery killed 63-year-old Ricky Buchanan Cox during a card game. Montgomery had accused Cox of cheating, then began beating and kicking him. Cox was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Montgomery was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in January.

